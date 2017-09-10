Donegal Championship results

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship
St Michael’s 0-13 V 1-08 Burt,
Killybegs 0-15 V 2-13 Naomh Conáil,
Kilcar 1-20 – 1-10 Bundoran
St Eunan’s 0-16 – 2-12 Gaoth Dobhair
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 2-14 V 1-07 Buncrana
Cloughaneely 1-12 V 1-15 Milford
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship
Kilcar 1-12 V 3-12 St Eunan’s
Naomh Conáil 2-11 V 1-08 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-08 V 0-12 Gaoth Dobhair
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship
Buncrana 1-07 V 2-14 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Cloughaneely 5-05 V 1-13 Fanad Gaels
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Naomh Ultan 1-07 V 0-11 Letterkenny Gaels
Downings 0-13 V 4-15 Moville