DC&SDC call for preventative measures to be put in place following last months flash flooding

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council have highlighted the need for preventative measures to be put in place to prevent a recurrence of the destruction caused as a result of flash flooding that hit the North West almost 3 weeks ago.

Members unanimously voted in favour of a proposal to write to the Secretary of State asking for his intervention in an effort to help flood victims across the Council area.

In the latest flood update from Derry City and Strabane District Council it has been revealed that a total of 510 properties throughout the council area were affected by the floods, 370 of those deemed eligible for the Emergency Fund Scheme.

To date over £360,000 in payments have been made to flood victims to aid in the clean-up process.

An additional £9,500 has benn distributed through Community Services emergency funding for a number of community and voluntary groups.

26 council owned premises were also affected by the floods.

The Donemana Civic Amenity site has since reopened and the Tullyally Community Centre is due to reopen next week while a number of other affected facilities are still being assessed with a full report expected in the coming weeks.

Following the flooding, teams from the Cleansing sections conducted a clean-up removing almost 200 tonnes of waste.