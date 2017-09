Dermot Molloy hit 1-4 to help his side return to the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Championship Semi Finals.

The Glenties men beat Killybegs in Ardara by four points with their goals the difference in the 2-13 to 0-15 win.

Molloy, who hasn’t ruled out a return to inter county football should a call come, gave his reaction to Pauric Byrne after the game…