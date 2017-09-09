GAA Preview: Derry SFC semi-finals

The Derry Senior football Championship semi-finals enter the real business end of proceedings, with the semi-finals due to be played this weekend.

Title holders Slaughtneil take on Glen with rumours circulating that Conor Glass could make a surprise return from Australia for the game.

Glass, 19, has been playing for the Melbourne Hawthorns in Aussie Rules, but some reports suggest he could line-out tomorrow.

Elsewhere Greenlough take on Ballinscreen later today, on Owenbeg.

Previewing these games with Tom Comack is former Derry star Paddy Bradley..