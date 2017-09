City of Derry have yet again fallen to a heavy defeat at the hands of Malone in the Ulster Premier League.

Malone hammered Derry last week in the Cup by a score of 48-3, and it was much of the same today when the sides faced off in tough conditions.

Derry’s only score of the game came just before halftime to make the score 23-5 at the break.

A very strong performance from Malone in the second half however saw another 5 trys go past the Derry defence.

Alex McDonald has the fulltime report..