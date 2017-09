Donegal County Council is being asked to investigate the possibility of re-surfacing the Portsalon to Ballylar road.

A new water main and road realignment was carried out on the section last autumn with concern that the road is now in a very poor condition.

Cllr Adrian Glackin says the road is a busy one, particularly with tourists as it leads to Fanad Lighthouse.

He says it’s important for improvement works to be carried out: