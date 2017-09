The knockout stages of the Michael Murphy’s Senior Football Championship kick-off tomorrow with four mouth-watering fixtures.

Newcomers Burt, who were playing junior football four years ago, take on St Michael’s, while Naomh Connaill face Killybegs.

In the first of the televised games, Ryan McHugh’s Kilcar clash with Killybegs, and St Eunan’s face Gaoth Dobhair.

Tom Comack looks ahead to those games with former Naomh Connaill player/manager Martin Doherty…