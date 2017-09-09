148 people in receipt of Humanitarian Aid funding following last months floods

Almost 150 people in Donegal have received Humanitarian Aid funding following last month’s flash flooding that devastated Inishowen.

135 people have received the initial emergency funding of €150 under Stage 1 of the Humanitarian Aid, to help cover the cost of purchasing food and clothing.

An additional 13 households have received Stage 2 payments with a further 23 currently being processed.

It is hoped that Stage 3 of the scheme will be released next week for households that suffered extensive damage.

Government Chief Whip, Minister Joe McHugh says it is important for those affected to remain vigilant as more schemes will become available: