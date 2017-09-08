Latest flooding update from Donegal County Council

Since the severe flooding on the 22nd August, Donegal County Council has been working to have the priority regional routes in Inishowen open as soon as possible and below is an update on the status of these roads:

The road at Riverside between Quigleys Point and Carndonagh – is now open to single lane traffic.

Motorists are asked to remember that there is a 20 tonne weight restriction on this road and for this reason it is not suitable for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs).

The road at Three Trees between Muff and Quigleys Point is now open to two way traffic.

The road at Craignahorna on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh remains closed.

Work is continuing on repairing this road and a bespoke box culvert has been procured, ordered and is now being manufactured. A bespoke skew box culvert is required due the height of the bridge and a temporary platform is required on site to lift the culvert into place. It is expected that this road will be reopened in 4 weeks.

Grainne’s Gap is now open with a small diversion at Thompsontown bridge. This bridge is due to open on Friday 15 September.

Local diversions not suitable for HGV’s

Local diversions for these regional roads are not suitable for Heavy Goods Vehicles and the Council is asking that HGVs use the following:

• Buncrana to Ballyliffin to Clonmany to Carndonagh route or

• Muff to Quigleys Point to Moville to Carndonagh route.

Rural roads

A number of rural roads across the peninsula have been closed due to damage caused during the floods and below is an update on the current status of these roads:

L-1891-2 – Eskaheen Road to chapel – remains closed.

L-1381-2 – Meendacalliagh/Evishbreedy: Illies to Glentoghter – due to open at 6pm on Friday 8 September.

L-53912 – Annagh – remains closed

L-7451-1 – Drumskillen Road – remains closed

L-7631-3 – Glenbridge Road – remains closed

L-7641-1 – Gortcormacan – remains closed and due to open on Friday 29th September.

L-7681-1 – Lowertown Road/Gortcormacan – remains closed.

L-7761-2 – Knowhead Road/Calfwarn – remains closed.

The Council is continuing to identify and cost design solutions to repair the extensive damage caused to the 1500km road network is Inishowen. To date in excess of 600 issues have been identified. Road users are being asked to continue to exercise extreme care when using these roads.

Bridges damaged by floods

Approximately 115 bridges has suffered flood damage and up to a quarter of these may have to be replaced. Council staff are dealing with these bridges on a priority basis and temporary repairs are taking place to allow access. However, it make take 6 – 12 months to arrange permanent replacements.