Buy tickets for Highland’s 2017 Galway Music Trip Dances and Concert

Book your tickets ONLINE



Dates: Sunday 1st October x 3 Nights (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday)

Concert and Dance venue: Salthill Hotel, Galway



Dance with Mike Denver & Band – Sunday Night

Night with the Stars featuring Jimmy Buckley and his band, Declan Nerney, Ray Lynam, Patrick Feeney and Crystal Swing. – Monday Night



Dance with Johnny Brady & Band – Tuesday Night

Tickets also on sale at Highland Radio during office hours and from the Salthill Hill Hotel Galway on (091) 522 711

For more details on Highland’s Galway Music Trip call 074 91 25000.