Buy tickets for Highland’s 2017 Galway Music Trip Dances and Concert

Dates: Sunday 1st October x 3 Nights (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday)
Concert and Dance venue: Salthill Hotel, Galway
Dance with Mike Denver & Band – Sunday Night
Night with the Stars featuring Jimmy Buckley and his band, Declan Nerney, Ray Lynam, Patrick Feeney and Crystal Swing. – Monday Night
Dance with Johnny Brady & Band – Tuesday Night
Tickets also on sale at Highland Radio during office hours and from the Salthill Hill Hotel Galway on (091) 522 711
For more details on Highland’s Galway Music Trip call 074 91 25000.