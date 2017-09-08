Buy tickets for Highland’s 2017 Galway Music Trip Dances and Concert

Dates: Sunday 1st October x 3 Nights (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday)
Concert and Dance venue: Salthill Hotel, Galway

Dance with Mike Denver & Band – Sunday Night

 

 

 

 

Night with the Stars featuring Jimmy Buckley and his band, Declan Nerney, Ray Lynam, Patrick Feeney and Crystal Swing. – Monday Night

 

 

 

 

Dance with Johnny Brady & Band – Tuesday Night

 

 

 

 

Tickets also on sale at Highland Radio during office hours and from the Salthill Hill Hotel Galway on (091) 522 711

For more details on Highland’s Galway Music Trip call 074 91 25000. 

 

 

 

 

