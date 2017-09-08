Cope has still not received clarification on long term future of St Joseph’s

Donegal TD Pat The Cope Gallagher says he has still not heard from Junior Minister Jim Daly since an answer he received to a Dail question was subsequently contradicted by the minister in an interview on Highland Radio.

Deputy Gallagher was told there were no future plans for long term beds in St Josephs Hospital in Stranorlar ; later, the minister said that was not correct, and his reply was basded on inaccurate information from the HSE

However, Deputy Gallagher, the Leas Ceann Comhairle, says the original answer is the answer that is on the Dail record, and that has not been amended.

Meanwhile, on the issue of the future of the Church of Ireland Chapel at St Joseph’s, Deputy Gallagher has been told by the HSE that it will consult with the church once plans have been finalised and funding secured for a replacement facility.

However, he says that’s not good enough…………