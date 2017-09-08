Coleman back training with Everton

Seamus Coleman has stepped up his rehabilitation from a broken leg with some ball work.

The full-back was outdoors with the Everton first team on Thursday, where he was pictured kicking a ball for the first time since suffering the injury while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland back in March.

The Killybegs man underwent surgery to repair damage to his right tibia and fibula.

Coleman has targetted a return to playing around Christmas but if his recovery continues to improve it could be earlier.