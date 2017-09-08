Carthy calls for EU fund to offset Brexit’s impact on farmers

The Irish government is being urghed to apply to the EU for a special fund to help farmers affected by Brexit.

Midlands North West MEP Matt Carthy says agricultural communities in Ireland, North and South are deeply interwoven, and currency fluctuations and other factoirs have hit them severely in recent months.

He’s tabled an amendment to the Draft EU 2018 Budget calling for an AGRI-Brexit fund to help farmers whose incomes have fallen, and now wants the Irish government and other MEPs to back that stance.

Matt Carthy is welcoming the EU’s statement on the Irish border yesterday, but says more practical measures are now needed…………..