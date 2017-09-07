Minister McHugh expresses confidence in Garda Commissioner

Government Chief Whip and Donegal Minister Joe McHugh has expressed confidence in the Garda Commissioner.

It follows revelations yesterday that officers recorded one and a half million breath tests in Pulse which never took place with the report showing figures recorded in Donegal were exaggerated by 61%.

The government’s being warned that the public is losing confidence in the Gardaí as a result of repeated scandals.

However, speaking on the Ten to One Show today, Minister McHugh says that Noirin O’Sullivan should not be blamed for malpractice that occured before her tenure: