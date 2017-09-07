GAA Programme – 06/09/17

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week programme, we hear what it was like for a Galway supporter in Croke Park for last Sunday’s All-Ireland final showdown with Waterford.

Former Donegal hurler and Galway native JOHN ROONEY has been recalling the great day and the fantastic victory.

John, who has been living and working in Ballyshannon for the best part of the last 30 years also recalls his own playing days with his adopted Donegal and speaks of the great strides that the small ball game has made in the county over the last three decades and it’s standing at national level…