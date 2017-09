A new commercial fibre network is due to be rolled out in 6 towns across the county.

The network is part of a €100m broadband connection for 115,000 homes and businesses acorss Donegal.

The service is due to be installed in Stranorlar, Buncrana, Ballybofey, Donegal Town, Ballyshannon and Bundoran by next year.

Councillor Martin Harley says at a time when Brexit is high on the agenda, the connectivity that this scheme will provide is greatly welcomed: