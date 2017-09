People in Donegal are being reminded that the closing date for submissions for the Local Improvement Scheme is tomorrow.

The scheme which was withdrawn in 2011 aims to support works on private access routes which are not maintained by the council, but are important means of access.

All applications must be submitted by 4:30pm tomorrow.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it is vital the LIS is availed of: