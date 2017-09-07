Bonner’s appeal to support derby game in support of flood victims

Republic of Ireland and Celtic legend Packie Bonner has made a heartfelt appeal to the people of Donegal, Derry and the Northwest to come out and fill the terraces of Maginn Park for the charity game between Finn Harps and Derry City (kick-off 8.00) on Friday night in aid of the Inishowen flood relief fund.

The Burtonport native has been moved by the plight of the people whose homes, businesses and farming enterprises have been so severely affected by the catastrophic flooding that occurred just over two weeks ago.

“It’s devastating for the families and all the people in Inishowen who have been affected by the flooding. I have been following what has been happening but it’s only those that are in the middle of it that really know how bad things are.

“You think that things like that only happen somewhere far away abroad but when it hits your own county it brings home the scale of the damage that can be done,” Packie said

Bonner has praised Finn Harps, Derry City and the Inishowen League for coming together to organize Friday night’s fundraiser in aid of the Inishowen Flood Relief Fund. “It’s great to see the footballing family coming together to support such worthy cause. It’s a great credit to Harps, Derry and the Inishowen League to have organized the charity match. So I would urge people to get out in big numbers to Maginn Park on Friday night. I was at the Finn Park earlier in the summer when Harps played Derry.

Tickets are now on sale in Donegal and Derry for the charity game, which will have an 8.00 kick-off at Maginn Park. Tickets are priced at 10 euros and there will be an opportunity also to make a bigger donation on the night if people so wish. People can also buy match tickets on Friday night at Maginn Park, or at the outlets listed below.

