There’s criticism of the Western Health Trust after it emerged that Strabane has omitted from a series of public consultations on cost savings.

The trust has been ordered to save £12.5 million, and as part of that process, consultation meetings are to take place in Derry, Enniskillen, Limavady, and Omagh.

However, West Tyrone MP Barry Mc Elduff says it’s not acceptable that no consultation is planned for Strabane…………….