Stolen dumper truck causes damage to Derry estates

An investigation has been launched after a dumper truck was stolen in Derry, and driven though a number of estates, damaging lamposts and street furniture.

Police say the dumper was taken from the Skeoge Road area at around 8.25 last night. Two male youths were seen driving it through local housing estates, including Ederowen Park, Glendale Park and Rossnagalliagh.

The vehicle, believed to have been stolen from a nearby building site, was later recovered.

Appealing for information, police say this was reckless behaviour, which could have had serious consequences.