Latest flood update from Donegal County Council

Since the severe flooding on the 22nd August, Donegal County Council has been working to have the priority regional routes in Inishowen open as soon as possible and below is an update on the status of these roads.

The road at Riverside between Quigleys Point and Carndonagh – a temporary bailey bridge has been installed and will be open to single lane traffic at 6pm this evening (Wednesday). There is a 20 tonne weight restriction on this road and for this reason it is not suitable for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs).

The road at Three Trees between Muff and Quigleys Point will be open to two way traffic on Thursday evening at 6pm.

The road at Craignahorna on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh remains closed. It is not feasible to reopen this road in the short term. Local diversions remain in place.

Local diversions not suitable for HGV’s

Local diversions for these regional roads are not suitable for Heavy Goods Vehicles and the Council is asking that HGVs use the following:

Buncrana to Ballyliffin to Clonmany to Carndonagh route or the Muff to Quigleys Point to Moville to Carndonagh route.

A number of rural roads across the peninsula remain closed and are likely to remain closed for a number of weeks. Local diversions are in place. These roads include the following:

L-1891-2 – Eskaheen Road to chapel

L-1381-2 – Meendacalliagh/Evishbreedy: Illies to Glentoghter

L-53912 – Annagh

L-7451-1 – Drumskillen Road

L-7631-3 – Glenbridge Road

L-7641-1 – Gortcormacan

L-7681-1 – Lowertown Road/Gortcormacan

L-7761-2 – Knowhead Road/Calfwarn

The Council is continuing to identify and cost design solutions to repair the extensive damage caused to the 1500km road network is Inishowen. To date in excess of 425 issues have been identified. Road users are being asked to continue to exercise extreme care when using these roads.

Swan Park

Swan Park remains closed to the public due to extensive damage caused by the recent floods. The park is unsafe and we are advising members of the public not to visit the park.