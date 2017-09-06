Government approves refund scheme for domestic water charges

Just under one million households will receive a “cheque in the post” from Irish Water by the end of the year.

The government has approved a refund scheme which it says will mean most households won’t have to do anything to get their money, although those who’ve moved home will have to get in touch.

The refunds will cost 173 million euro, the administration will cost 5 million and Irish Water will need 114 million to operate in place of charges this year.

Minister Eoghan Murphy says he and Fine Gael believe in paying for water but this had to be done in order to have a government: