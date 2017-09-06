45 tonnes of waste removed from scenic site in West Donegal

Over 45 tonnes of waste was removed from a scenic site at Brinaleck, Meenaclady in Gaoth Dobhair last week following an intensive clean-up operation by Donegal County Council and local development group Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola.

Over 45 tonnes of waste was removed from a scenic site at Brinaleck, Meenaclady in Gaoth Dobhair last week following an intensive clean-up operation by Donegal County Council and local development group Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola.

This clean-up operation has been undertaken as part of the national Anti-Dumping Initiative and earlier this year the Glenties Municipal District was awarded €11,000 under this initiative.

Michael McGarvey, Director of Service with Donegal County Council acknowledged the great work done by Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola and the Council’s litter management team along with the contractor and the Waste Collector and he believes that Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola and other local community groups play a vital role in maintaining their local areas.

After the removal of soil and stone, in excess of 45 tonnes of waste was removed from this site and this was then taken to an authorised waste facility. The site has now been landscaped and boulders have been placed along it to stop flytipping in the future.

“Anti-dumping signage has been erected and CCTV signage will be erected in the coming days. This site will be monitored on an ongoing basis and anyone caught dumping rubbish here will be pursued by the Council” says Mr McGarvey.

“This type of dumping is a serious blight on our landscape and the work done by local communities and Council staff to clean up these sites is tremendous. It is still hard to understand how anyone can dump rubbish in such a beautiful place. The Council is fully committed to pursuing any individual who is caught dumping litter or rubbish in this way.”

Treasa Ní Ghallachoir from Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola was delighted to see this clean up taking place and this group has plans to promote the area as an ideal location for walking enthusiasts.

“This is such a beautiful location and many visitors who come to experience the Wild Atlantic Way are shocked by this type of dumping. We are keen to develop walking and hiking opportunities in this area and now that this site has been cleaned up we can continue to implement our own development plans and develop a beautiful walking route through this site.”

Donegal County Council would like to remind members of the public that it is an offence to dump rubbish in this way and anyone who is caught littering or dumping rubbish could receive an on the spot fine of €150 or could be fined up to a maximum of €3,000 if convicted in the District Court.

You can report illegal dumping by contacting the Council on 074 91 53900 or report it online via www.donegalcoco.ie.