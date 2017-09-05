Club delegates in Tyrone will have an opportunity tonight to vote on the future of senior team manager Mickey Harte.

The Tyrone County Board hold their September meeting tonight –

At the end of last year, Mickey Harte was keen for the county board to grant him an additional year prior to the 2017 season – but that didn’t happen – the board instead deciding to treat the cases of the minor, U-21 and senior management as a collective block.

Tyrone’s season came to a hugely disappointing end with their heavy defeat by Dublin in the All Ireland semi-final – but they did win a McKenna Cup this year, and more importantly, they retained the Ulster title in some style.