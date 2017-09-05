Two Donegal aquaculture companies to share €134,000 in funding

Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed Government grants towards a €134,000 investment in two local aquaculture companies.

Trabay Limited in Lettermacaward is to receive €33,830 towards a total investment of €83k in oyster handling machinery.

Ocean Farms Limited in Inver is to to receive €25,805 Government grant towards a €51,610 investment in research.

The Donegal TD said: “I want to thank Minister Michael Creed for this very welcome grant aid today to two important Donegal companies.

“It is part of a €240M investment over six years in the industry nationally.”

Minister Creed said: “I welcome the continued and increasing level of capital investment in our aquaculture sector which will underpin our ambitions to significantly grow our production in the coming years.

“I am delighted also to see recent efforts by my Department and BIM to encourage our third level institutions to become involved in the research agenda for the sector coming to fruition with three of our best third level institutions receiving approval for applied research to assist our sector in innovating and developing new technical knowledge to support the sustainable growth of the sector, together with two further industry research projects.”