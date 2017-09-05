New Bishop of Raphoe reveals major reshuffle within the Diocese

The new Bishop of Raphoe has revealed that a major reshuffle is taking place within the Diocese.

In a statement released by the diocese, it’s been confirmed that Fr Gerard Cunningham, CC, Fintown and Administrator Glenties is to be PP Glenties.

Fr Donnchadh Ó Baoill, CC, in Cnoc Fola, is to be CC in Fintown.

Canon Michael Herrity, PP, Annagry is to be Pastor Emeritus, AP, Cnoc Fola.

Fr Nigel Ó Gallchóir, CC, Dungloe is to be PP in Annagry.

Meanwhile, Mgr Kevin Gillespie is to be CC, Conwal and Leck.

Fr Eamon McLaughlin, CC, in Conwal and Leck is to be placed in the Congregation for the Clergy in Rome.

Fr Adrian Gavigan, CC, Milford and Kerrykeel is to be CC, Parish of Templecrone with residence in Leitirmacaward.

Fr Rory Brady who is resident in Conwal and Leck is to be CC, Milford & Kerrykeel.

Fr John Joe Duffy, CC, Stranorlar is to be CC in Creeslough.

Fr Lukasz Przewislik, SChr, Polish Chaplaincy, Archdiocese of Dublin to be CC, Stranorlar and Chaplain to the Polish Community in the Diocese of Raphoe.

Finally, Fr Morty O’Shea CC in Leitirmacaward and Doochary is to be CC in Ardaghey.