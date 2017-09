Mickey Harte has been reappointed Tyrone Senior Football team manager until the end of the 2020 season.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the County Committee on Tuesday evening.

Some question marks over the treble All-Ireland-winning manager’s future had been raised since the heavy semi-final defeat to Dublin, but the clubs have handed him a strengthened mandate.

Already Gaelic football’s longest serving manager, he will be 18 seasons in charge of Tyrone by the end of his new term.