Letterkenny University is the third most overcrowded hospital in the country today according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association.

27 sick people are awaiting a bed at the hospital with 14 of those on Trolleys and 13 ‘on wards’.

The only hospitals with worse overcrowding today are University Hospital Galway with 30 patients without a bed and University Hospital Limerick, which has 50 patients awaiting beds.