LUH affected by unofficial action by locum ED doctors

Patients shouldn’t be made pawns in a pay row among doctors, according to the Health Minister.

Many freelance doctors have refused to show up for work in a number of emergency departments after the HSE reduced their pay rate by 6 euro an hour. Letterkenny University Hospital is one of the hospitals affected.

A number of emergency departments may have to close because of the lack of agency staff, but all remain open at the moment.

Minister Simon Harris says the dispute needs to be dealt with through proper channels, and not by a wildcat strike…………..