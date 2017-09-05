IFA says swift payments should follow Teagasc survey

The IFA says its vital that assistance for the farming sector in Donegal is processed speedily.

Michael Chance, the IFA Chair in Donegal says it’s vital that farmers participate in the Teagasc survey.

He, along with IFA President Joe Healy met with Minister Michael Creed on Friday. He says they stressed the need for swift action to address the plight of farmers in Inishowen………

IFA President Joe Healy and Donegal Chairman Michael Chance meeting with Minister Michael Creed to press for an aid package for farmers affected by flash flooding in Donegal.

Micahel Gubbins meets with David Creane, Wexfod as Dan O’Gallagher unloads the load of fodder donated by David and organised by the IFA arriving at Michael’s farm in Buncrana.

Michael lost 160 bales of silage and his second cut of silage when floods struck his farm. Also included are Seamus McDaid, Buncrana IFA Branch Chairman; Rory O’Shaughnessy; driver; Michael Chance, Donegal IFA Chairman; and, Francis Burns, Donegal IFA Environment Chairman.

