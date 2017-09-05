HSE and DOH must clarify position of community hospitals – Fr Duffy

The Chair of the Save our St Joseph’s Hospital Committee Chair says the HSE ansd government must clarify the future plans for community hospitals

Fr Duffy says the hospital is registered with HIQA as a 78 bed facility, but a lack of investment and the loss of significant staff numbers means it hasn’t operated at capacity for some time.

He says this is the latest in what he termed a series of statements and parliamentary answers from the HSE and the Department of Health.

Speaking on the Ten to One Show today, Fr Duffy said its time the people were told the real situation………..