Work due to commence in the coming weeks to address coastal erosion in West Donegal has been welcomed.

€85,000 of funding has been made available to Donegal County Council to carry out work at Curransport.

50m of Rock Armour will be installed at the base of the embankment and granular material will be used to reinforce the road.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, has welcomed the announcement of the work which is due to commence Friday week…………….