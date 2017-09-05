Average Donegal Three Bed Semi now almost €145,000

The average price of a 3-bedroom semi-detached house in Donegal in the first six months of this year was €143,334, according to a new Residential Property Price Barometer published by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers.

This compares with to a low of €90,000 for a similar property in Longford, while at the other end of the scale, a three bedroom semi in South County Dublin would cost an average of €511,667.

Pat Davin is CEO of the IPVA – He says it’s important that people understand exactly what is happening in the property market at the moment…………