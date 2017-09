The Donegal County Board PRO has confirmed that Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney has pulled out of the race to become Donegal’s next manager.

Donegal Co. Board PRO, Ed Byrne says the Monaghan man felt the position was not for him at this moment in time

Mr McEnaney has wished Donegal County Board the very best of luck with the process and in the future.

Three candidates remain in the race to replace Rory Gallagher – they are Declan Bonner, Shaun Paul Barrett and Cathal Corey.

Interviews for the post are taking place this week.