Time running out as political deadlock continues in the North – Brokenshire

The Northern secretary James Brokenshire has warned that time is running out to restore power-sharing.

He made the statement after meeting the northern parties in Belfast this afternoon.

The meetings were exploring whether there’s room for fresh talks to break the deadlock between Sinn Féin and the DUP.

Mr Brokenshire says the Westminster government may have to take control of the north’s budget if the parties can’t agree a deal:

Meanwhile, the Sinn Fein deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald says the parties should use this time frame to try and reach an agreement;