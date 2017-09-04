Shantallow pitch damaged by burning tyre

There’s been widespread criticism of an incident in Derry which has seen the Multi Use Games Area in Shantallow damaged, apparently by a burning tyre.

Local Councillor Sandra Duffy says it’s the second attack on a community facility in less than a week, with damage caused to a play park at Racecourse Road last week.

The latest incident happened on Friday night, and involved tyres being set alight and rolled onto the pitch.

Cllr Duffy is urging anyone with information to come forwsrd, saying she wants to see the facility up and running again as quickly as possible……………

Pic – Cllr Sandra Duffy surveys the damage with community worker Cathal Mc Cauley.