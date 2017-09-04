Red Cross Chair praises resilience of Inishowen and Donegal

The National Chairperson of the Irish Red Cross has praised the resilience of the people of Donegal as efforts continue to rebuild Inishowen in the wake of last month’s floods.

Pat Carey, a former minister, visited Donegal at the weekend. Yesterday, he attended a special concert at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny at which over €35,000 was raised.

Mr Carey also visited the site of the Red Cross’s Inishowen base which was itself destroyed in the floods.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, he said his political memory of Donegal is of a county where community spirit is strong and people work together..

He says that spirit is now shining through………..

Picture – Pat Carey with Corinne Moyne, Red Cross Donegal Area Chairperson.