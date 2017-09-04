National Geographic Traveller edition featuring Donegal launched

The September issue of National Geographic Traveller, featuring Donegal in a 20 page supplement has been officially launched.

Following the announcement that County Donegal was named as the ‘Coolest Place on the Planet 2017’ by the highly renowned magazine, the team at Donegal Tourism CLG made contact with National Geographic Traveller to explore potential marketing opportunities that would maximise the exposure Donegal would receive as a result of this prestigious title.

As a result, the 20-page travel supplement dedicated to Donegal and included in the September 2017 issue of National Geographic Traveller is just one of the elements of an extensive marketing campaign that is ongoing with National Geographic Traveller who are working closely with the Donegal Tourism CLG team.

The official launch was hosted by Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry McMonagle and the Chief Executive of Donegal County Council and Chairman of Donegal Tourism CLG Mr Seamus Neely, which took place on Friday in the County House in Lifford.

Speaking at the launch the Cathaoirleach said: ‘Donegal is the ideal destination for a wide range of visitors and this massive international exposure received as a result of the National Geographic Traveller Donegal travel supplement will have far reaching benefits for tourism into the future. This is an ideal opportunity for visitors from around the world to experience that Donegal really has it all.’

The Donegal travel supplement was developed by Donegal Tourism Staff, Managing Director and Publisher, Matthew Jackson, Editor Stephanie Cavagnaro, travel writer Zoë McIntyre and photographer Alecsandra Raluca Dragoi.

Chief Executive Seamus Neely stated: ‘The impact of being named the ‘Coolest place on the Planet’ has had a much greater effect in County Donegal than the National Geographic Traveller team had expected in terms of the boost to morale and the passion of the people to embrace this wonderful opportunity’.

‘ Zoë and Alecsandra visited Donegal earlier this year and travelled to all corners of the county gathering stories, taking photos and experiencing the very best of County Donegal. They were hosted by representatives from the tourism sector from accommodation to meals, activities to attractions, the people of Donegal really came behind us to support this initiative and we would like to sincerely thank all of those involved in hosting them during their visit to Donegal’.

In addition to online marketing activity where articles about Donegal will feature on the National Geographic Traveller blog and social media, in September 2017 the Donegal Tourism CLG team will travel to London to attend a very special online event hosted by National Geographic Traveller.

This is an online live event where representatives from various regions around the world will come together to discuss their destination with a panel of experts. This is a very exciting opportunity to showcase Donegal and more information about this event will be available soon.