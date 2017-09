Glenswilly’s Gary McDaid has withdrawn from the race to see who the new Donegal senior football team manager will be.

The news came via a statement from his club.

He said he felt it was not the correct time for him to pursue the senior post.

His decision leaves four names in the hat, Declan Bonner, Shaun Paul Barrett, Cathal Corey and Seamus ‘Banty’ McEneaney.

It is not known yet when the interviews will be conducted.