Kit Harington tries/fails to teach Geri Halliwell that famous line from ‘Game of Thrones’

Is someone angling for a cameo in the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’?

Kit Harington found himself working once again while trying to enjoy the Italian Grand Prix in Monza yesterday after Geri Horner, née Halliwell, tracked him down and forced him to give her an acting lesson.

Horner was dead set on getting one of the most famous lines from the show down pat and tried and failed multiple times to channel her inner Ygritte and say “You know nothing, Jon Snow” with the correct cadence and accent. If she wants a spot on ‘Game of Thrones’, she’s going to have to do a bit better than this.

It certainly wouldn’t be Horner’s first foray into acting and while we’re willing to give ‘Spice World’ a pass because everyone’s as equally bad and it’s actually charming, we can never forget this God awful ‘Sex and the City’ cameo rate is so bad it may cause you to break out in a rash.

Let’s hope that the ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners aren’t as big fans of Geri as they are Ed Sheeran.

