Flood update from Donegal County Council

Donegal County Council has advised that the road between Quigelys Point and Carndonagh will not reopen this evening as was previously hoped.

It is now estimated that it will reopen to single lane traffic on Wednesday afternoon.

Additional work is required.

Level differences encountered on site and the structure of the bailey bridge has meant that an asphalt approach has to be laid on top of the stone ramp and this essential work must be complete before the road can open.

Work on the R238 at Three Trees between Muff and Quigleys Point is continuing and it is expected that this road will be open to two way traffic later this week.

The R244 at Craignahorna on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh remains closed. It is not feasible to reopen this road in the short term. Local diversions remain in place.

The L-1781-6 Grainne’s Gap is now open with a small diversion around Thompsonstown Bridge.

A number of rural roads across the peninsula remain closed and are likely to remain closed for a number of weeks. Local diversions are in place. These roads include the following:

L-1891-2 – Eskaheen Road to chapel

L-1381-2 – Meendacalliagh/Evishbreedy: Illies to Glentoghter

L-53912 – Annagh

L-7451-1 – Drumskillen Road

L-7631-3 – Glenbridge Road

L-7641-1 – Gortcormacan

L-7681-1 – Lowertown Road/Gortcormacan

L-7761-2 – Knowhead Road/Calfwarn

Work is continuing to identify and cost design solutions to repair the extensive damage caused to the 1500km road network is Inishowen. To date in excess of 425 issues have been identified. Road users are being asked to continue to exercise extreme care when using these roads.

Housing Assistance

The Council’s Housing Service is continuing to provide support and assistance to those affected by the floods.

To date 50 families have registered with Donegal County Council and at this stage, solutions been found for 19 families. In many of these cases, this is an interim solution until such times as they are in a position to move back to their home. Some have already moved to their new accommodation, and in other cases arrangements are being finalised or the Council is awaiting responses to offers made. 7 further cases are still to be addressed, and the remaining cases do not required action at this time.

Information Leaflet

An information leaflet drop will continue today in the Inishowen area via An Post. This leaflet is being delivered to each home in the Inishowen area and sets out information on supports and assistance available to those affected by flooding and will be of particular use to those who do not have access to the internet.

Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Support Scheme

A number of applications for financial assistance have been received by the Irish Red Cross in respect of this Humanitarian Support Scheme which is available for small businesses and community, voluntary and sporting bodies who do not have insurance in place.

A maximum of €20,000 is available for applicants under this scheme and application forms are available at https://www.redcross.ie/news-and- events/Donegal+humanitarian+flooding+assistance/.

Clean Up Assistance

The Council thanks the Defence Forces for their tremendous help and assistance over the last week and although these personnel have been stood down at this point, the Council is continuing to support home owners, businesses and community & voluntary groups with clean-up efforts. Anyone who requires help with clean-ups or who need to access skips and/or dehumidifiers should contact Donegal County Council at 074 91 53900.

Countywide Clean Up Assistance

The Council is also aware that other areas in the county including Raphoe, Rathmullan and Bundoran were affected by recent floods and any household, business, sports clubs or community organisation affected in these areas can also access supports and assistance by contacting the Council directly.

Counselling Service

For those who are feeling emotionally overwhelmed at the moment, a dedicated HSE Helpline for Flooding has been established and is available from 9am to 5pm on 07491 67558 or alternatively call the Samaritans at 116 123.

Donations

The Irish Red Cross has agreed to receive donations to help assist those affected by the recent floods and these donations will be administered through the local Red Cross unit in Donegal. You can make a donation the Irish Red Cross Society, Account Number 10005462, Account NSC 900017 and donations should be referenced to the ‘Donegal Floods Appeal’. Any donations received will be restricted for use in the Donegal area and all donations will be acknowledged.

Anyone who has been affected by this flooding incident and who requires support and assistance including housing, assistance with cleaning their properties or any other humanitarian need, should contact the Council by calling into our offices or by calling 074 91 53900 during opening hours or 074 91 72288 during out of hours.

You can also keep up to date by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.