Flood relief depot fills seven skips with unusable “donations”

It’s emerged that seven skips of clothing and other items had to be dispopsed of last week by the Buncrana Flood Relief Depot, because the items were not fit for use.

Susan Farren from the depot told Greg on the Ten to One Show today that much of the unfit material arrived on a lorry sent up from Cork.

She says while the vast majority of donations have been vitally important, some of the clothing received in particular has been disgusting.

She says sorting through that material has used up valuable time and resources……..