A-Cert meets with Minister Ross to consider progression of Road Traffic Bill

Minister Shane Ross has today met with a group of road safety campaigners to discuss the progression of the Road Traffic Bill.

The Bill aimed to increase road safety and decrease road deaths would see motorists caught over the legal drink-driving limit automatically disqualified for a period of 3 months.

Mary Clinton, Founder of A-Cert met with the Minister today in Dublin, she says there is a positive sense in progressing the bill, however she says those in opposition are out of touch with their rural constituents: