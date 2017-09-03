Who will be the next Donegal manager?

As the race heats up for the empty Donegal senior football manager position, Myles Gallagher and Peter Campbell of the Donegal Democrat look at the candidates nominated for the job.

The board received five nominations in total; Declan Bonner, Shaun-Paul Barrett, Cathal Corey, Gary McDaid and Seamus McEnaney were all put forward for the job.

It has now been revealed that GaryMcDaid will no longer be considered for the position after rejecting his nomination.

And so there were four. Two from inside the county and two from outside.

On Highland Sunday Sport, Myles and Peter looked at the strengths and weaknesses of the remaining candidates..

Part-1

Part-2