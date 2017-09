St Mary’s of Convoy were crowned Champions of the Michael Murphy Sports Junior B Championship after a 3-12 – 0-12 victory of Pettigo today.

Two first half goals gave St Mary’s the advantage going into the second half in what was otherwise a tight encounter.

In the end, goals were the difference, much to the delight of St. Mary’s manager Conor McDermott.

Myles Gallagher spoke to McDermott on Highand Sunday sport after the game to get his reaction..