Rugby Review – Bad weekend for City Of Derry

It was a bad weekend for the City of Derry RFC who were hammered by Malone by a score of 47-3, in the First Trust Ulster Cup yesterday.

Malone, who were missing key players managed to put seven tries past the Derry side, whose only score came from a first-half penalty.

The sides meet again next week in the Ulster Bank league, where City of Derry will be hoping to improve on a poor display.

In Pro14 rugby, Ulster got their season off to a flying start against newcomers to the league, the Toyota Cheetahs.

The high scoring encounter in Ravenhill ended with a 23 point victory thanks to a strong Tommy Bowe performance.

Alec McDonald looks back the match and more in his weekend rugby review…