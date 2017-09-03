Police appeal for information after man seriously assaulted in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a serious assault on a man last month.

The man was attacked sometime between 1:30am and 2am as he attended a bonfire in the Gallaigh area of the city on 16th August.

The victim sustained injuries to his face, including a fracture to his left eye socket and left cheek bone.

Meanwhile, Police are also keen to speak to anyone who may have information in connection to a separate incident in Derry on Wednesday, 30th August.

It is understood that Police received reports that shortly before 7:30pm a man was assaulted by several men in the vicinity of Clooney Terrace.

The victim received fractures to their wrist along with cuts and grazes as a result of this attack.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or has any information is asked to contact police at Strand Road Police Station on 101.