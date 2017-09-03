Nora Stapleton on her Irish career and retirement

Donegal’s Nora Stapleton has drawn a close to her Irish rugby career after pulling the jersey on 50 times.

“Hard to say goodbye but Saturday’s game wasn’t just my 50th cap but also my final cap,” she wrote in a twitter post.

“Thanks for the incredible support over the years.”

The out-half was part of the Grand Slam-winning side in 2013 and claimed a second Six Nations medal two years later.

Stapleton was also a crucial part in the Irish side that famously beat the All Blacks at the 2014 World Cup.

She spoke to Myles Gallagher on Highland Sunday Sport on her career and her retirement..