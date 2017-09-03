Jason Quigley on the road to recovery

A unanimous decision over Glen Tapia crowned Jason Quigley the NABF Middleweight Champion last March, but damage to his hand has delayed his progress over the year.

In a gruelling ten round contest the pair – who are managed by Oscar Da La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions Company – went toe to toe. It was only the second time that Quigley had boxed ten rounds. The victory extended his unbeaten record to 13-0.

Commentators during the fight were critical of Quigley’s performance, but it was not known at the time that the Donegal man had ruptured a bone in his right hand.

Since then, the recovery has been long and hard, but a finish line is now in sight as the boxer jets out to Los Angeles.

Quigley joined Myles Gallagher on Highland Sunday Sport on his recovery and update us on his training..

Part One:

Part two: