Irish Government fail to live up to legal obligations to plan and prevent flooding – Carthy

The Government has been heavily criticised for its failure to adhere to the EU Floods Directive.

EU member states were required to produce flood risk management plans by 2015 in compliance with the directive, however the Irish Government has failed to submit plans to the EU Commission.

The news comes in the aftermath of flash flooding that destroyed many homes, businesses and farms in the county last Tuesday.

Midlands North West MEP, Matt Carthy has lambasted the Government, he says they have failed to live up to their legal obligations to plan and prevent flooding where possible: